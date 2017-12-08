PC: Gianni GiancolaThe Pokémon Movie: I Choose You

November 5th and 6th, marked the beginning for a new point in Pokémon. The new Pokémon movie, “The Pokemon Movie: I Choose You” was created for the animation’s 20th anniversary!

In an attempt to bring the original storyline of Pokémon back, the new Pokémon movie, “The Pokémon Movie: I Choose You” highlights many of the greatest points in Pokémon history from the Indigo League saga series. The Indigo League saga series shows Ash Ketchum from Pallet Town’s journey on how he discovers Pikachu, earns gym badges and makes many friends along his journey in being a Pokémon master.

The movie high lights significant moments such as discovering new pokemon such as Marshadow, escaping from Pidgeys, and figuring how out to a pokedex for the very first time.

One scene from the movie has caused many reactions some okay and others with strong distaste. If you haven’t seen the movie this is your warning to exit now.

Ash is hurting and inured in one of the main scenes and it trying to save Pikachu from getting hurt. Ash asks Pikachu why it won’t get into the pokeball? Backstory: Pikachu doesn’t like going into the Pokeball and just usually walks along side Ash on their journey.

Pikachu responds, “It’s because I always want to be with you.”

Pikachu talks… WHY?

Here is a clip someone recorded with vary similar reactions. Viewers discretion is advised.

Only very fewPokémon talk in the series of Pokémon. One being Mewtew and other being Meowth. To have Pikachu talk in my opinion takes the originality away from Pikachu. Changing Pikachu isn’t going to make him better. Pikachu is the face of Pokémon for many and to create him to talk where he wasn’t able to for many years is random.

Overall, the new Pokémon was a great reminder to why I fell in love with it as a kid. One perk to seeing the movie was that each movie guest was given a rare Pokemon movie card. This happened during the “Pokémon: The First Movie.”