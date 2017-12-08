PC: Gianni Giancola 98.5 KLUC's 19th Annual Chet Buchanan Morning Show Toy Drive

Las Vegas is known for vacations, hotels and gambling. What people don’t know about Vegas, that don’t live here, is that there is way more to the state then the Las Vegas strip. I know, sounds far-fetched but I promise it’s not.

We do have concerts, conventions and walk-a-thons that are put on the very people who live in the Vegas valley. And no, they do not all live in hotels. One would be surprised to see hear how many times a Vegas local gets asked that from people who don’t know Vegas.

The state is open 24/7 but don’t let the nightlife fool you on what happens in Vegas. Yes, we go have fun but we also work hard. Very hard.

Working for 98.5 KLUC has shown me what great people live in the Las Vegas valley. Working in an event driven field allows me to see all kinds of people from North Las Vegas, Henderson, East Vegas, Summerlin and more! Many events that the station has involves the community nine if not 10 out of 10 times. We have backpack drives, canned food drives, toy drives and more.

Every time we are bombarded with love and open arms for the people of Vegas who are willing to donate and drive the extra mile. One back to school backpack drive we collected over 600 backpacks for children right here in Southern Nevada. It was because of all of the people in the Valley who donated made it possible for 600 more kids to go to school with backpacks.

Another event we teamed up with Zappos, Lyft and the Salvation Army for our Harvey and Irma Relief drive to collect items to bring to Texas to help others in need. We ended up filling 4 Walmart size trucks full of food and non-perishables. It is again because of the resilience of Las Vegans for pitching in when they can. Even the smallest amounts have made all the difference.

Lastly, we host the Chet Buchanan Morning Show Toy Drive every for the past 19 years where we colllect toys, bikes and gift cards for 12 whole days. Chet Buchanan himself lives on a scaffold without coming down. he does this to signify his love for Las Vegas. Last year we collected over $440,000, 6,700 bicycles and 30 Walmart size trucks full of toys for children right here in Southern Nevada. It is because of all the families that come out that we can make something like this happen.

We are so thankful to be apart of Las Vegas and its community. Las Vegas people do more than just gamble, party and have fun. We also give back and care for our neighbors.