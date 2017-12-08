2017 KLUC Toy Drive

We’re two-thirds of the way through the 2017 KLUC Chet Buchanan Show Toy Drive…but as all veterans of this 20-year Vegas institution know, the last days are always the busiest days!

On Day 8, we got more fabulous drop-ins from folks like “Masters of Illusion” magician Farrell Dillon, fresh off their Strip debut this week at Bally’s.

And the day continued with other awesome donations, like this one from Nevada Alternative Solutions.

Monday is the last day…get down here!

