Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info
Filed Under:KLUC, Masters of Illusion, NV Energy, The Chet Buchanan Show, Toy Drive, Venetian Las Vegas
2017 KLUC Toy Drive

We’re two-thirds of the way through the 2017 KLUC Chet Buchanan Show Toy Drive…but as all veterans of this 20-year Vegas institution know, the last days are always the busiest days!

On Day 8, we got more fabulous drop-ins from folks like “Masters of Illusion” magician Farrell Dillon, fresh off their Strip debut this week at Bally’s.

 

And the day continued with other awesome donations, like this one from Nevada Alternative Solutions.

Monday is the last day…get down here!

 

 

toy drive page banner 970x801 KLUC 2017 Toy Drive Day 8: Vegas Keeps Giving

TOY DRIVE HEADQUARTERS

Day 6: The Numbers Mount

Day 5: Wow, Walgreens!

Day 4: Photo Gallery

Day 4: Chet Gets Reflective

Day 4: High Winds…and the Return of Angry Tent!

Day 3: Enter…the Car Clubs

Day 3: Photo Gallery

Day 3: C’mon Down!

Day 2: Entering Weekend 1 With a Bang!

Day 2: Photo Gallery

Day 1: Video Highlights

Day 1: Photo Gallery

Day 1: What’s Happened So Far…

Wanna be the first to know about KLUC events, contests and ticket giveaways? Sign-up for our weekly newsletter!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 KLUC Las Vegas

Sign Up Now
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime

Listen Live