By Robyn Collins

Forbes has named Sean Combs, a.k.a. Diddy, as the highest paid musician of 2017.

According to pretax earnings between June 1, 2016 and June 1, 2017, the rap mogul cleared $130 million, with most of his wealth coming from the sale of a portion of his Sean John fashion line, his Ciroc vodka deal and this year’s Bad Boy Family Reunion Tour.

Beyoncé brought in $105 million which earned her the number two spot on the annual list, and also made her the highest paid female in music.

Drake followed Queen Bey with $95 million and The Weeknd came in at number four with $92 million.

View Forbes’ top 10 highest-paid musicians of 2017 below:

1. Diddy ($130 million)

2. Beyoncé ($105 million)

3. Drake ($94 million)

4. The Weeknd ($92 million)

5. Coldplay ($88 million)

6. Guns N’ Roses ($84 million)

7. Justin Bieber ($83.5 million)

8. Bruce Springsteen ($75 million)

9. Adele ($69 million)

10. Metallica ($66.5 million)