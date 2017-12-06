Photo: TJ Roth / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

N.E.R.D have revealed a politically charged music video for their new single, “1000,” which features Future.

Taken from N.E.R.D’s forthcoming comeback album, No One Ever Really Dies, the track’s chaotic nature is reflected in the schizophrenic video. Opening with a series of images taken from violent street clashes, the video pauses for a monologue from boxer Mike Tyson before cutting to a new routine from Mette Towley, the dancer from N.E.R.D’s previous video, “Lemon,” featuring Rhianna.

N.E.R.D’s No One Ever Really Dies is due to debut Dec. 15.

