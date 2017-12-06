The 98.5 KLUC Chet Buchanan Show Toy Drive survives on the charity and goodwill of Las Vegas residents…and thankfully, some of Las Vegas’ celebrities are among our most charitable and most giving. Case in point, comedian, ventriloquist and Mirage entertainer Terry Fator, who swung by Toy Drive on Day 7 Wednesday morning with a load of donations carefully selected by his wife.

Terry chatted with Chet about the drive and why he felt it was so important to take part. Check out video from their discussion.

