Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info
What's with the Skippy?
Filed Under:lil jon, Usher
Photo: Kurt Iswarienko

By Scott T. Sterling

Are you ready for “Yeah!” part two?

Related: BTS Love Usher, Zedd, Panda Express 

Lil Jon and Usher, the dynamic duo responsible for that 2004 Grammy-winning smash are back in the studio together cooking up something brand new.

“7AM N THE STUDIO!,” Lil Jon shared on Instagram with a photo from the studio session, shouting out Usher, DJ Kronik and most interestingly, Skippy peanut butter, which was tagged in the post.

The rapper is also holding a big jar of the peanut butter in the photo, suggesting that perhaps they’re working on a new ad campaign. Time will tell. In the meantime, check out Lil John’s post below.

More From 98.5 KLUC Las Vegas

Sign Up Now
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime

Listen Live