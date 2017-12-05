2017 KLUC Toy Drive

One of the coolest parts of the annual 98.5 KLUC The Chet Buchanan Show Toy Drive is watching the mountain of donations amass as the days go by — and so far, 2017 has already been one of our best years ever!

Thanks to Dee for Dentist and The Collective Real Estate Advisors – Las Vegas, the Tropical Smoothie Cafe Sea of Bikes grew by another 62 donations this morning.

In fact, the toteboard is starting to fill up pretty nicely, don’t you think?

And just for a more birds eye view, here’s a panoramic scope image of the majestic Sea of Bikes in its entirety.

Makes ya feel pretty darn good, right? 6 trucks are closed…bring on the goodies to fill Truck no. 7!

