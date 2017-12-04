Meeting S-Town’s Podcast Creator Brian Reed!

Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

By Gianni Giancola
Brian Reed flew into Las Vegas last week to talk about his famous podcast S-Town. Have you heard about it? Over 40 million others have.

Fans gathered at the Windmill Library hours before the session waiting to hear any secrets possible that would fulfill their quaking questionable hearts.

So what is S-Town you ask? It is a podcast about a man named John who strongly dislikes his Alabama hometown. John hires a reporter to look into the allegations of a rich family who have been boasting that John got away with murder. When suddenly death, family fighting and more take place.

Intrigued?

I listened to the first podcast myself and was hooked. Reed was interviewed by a woman named Carry from KNPR who talked about his feelings about the podcast. One interesting statement, quickly corrected, popped up stating “Reed and John were friends.” Reed jumped to answer saying they “we’re not friends” but they have a unique relationship.

Not knowing all there is to know about the podcast left me wanting to know more. After the interview was finished, Reed answered fan questions. One question asked, “Does anyone know where the treasure is?” Reed responded with an ambiguous answer without saying who really knew where it was at.

Overall, the talking session went well. Reed met fans afterward and answered any further questions. This was a great way to talk about podcasts to anyone who is interested in making them. Hosting an event such as this one brought people from around Las Vegas to enjoy a special kind of entertainment.

