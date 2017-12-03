2017 KLUC Toy Drive Day 4: High Winds…and the Return of Angry Tent!

So…we knew it would happen.

The winds were screaming on Day 4 of the KLUC Chet Buchanan Show Toy Drive…but despite 35 mph gusts, Chet is still upbeat and rallying all of you to keep coming out and donating to the effort.

And with the return of the wind comes…the return of Angry Tent! Yep…ya gotta see it…

Oh yeah…and your Toy Drive update: Early on Day 4, you’ve donated 1,184 bikes and $32,370 in gift cards. Thanks, all! And keep it up through Dec. 11!

TOY DRIVE HEADQUARTERS

