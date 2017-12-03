2017 KLUC Toy Drive Day 4: Chet Gets Reflective

As the frantic first weekend of 98.5 KLUC The Chet Buchanan Show Toy Drive comes to a close and the sun sets over the Las Vegas valley, Chet took advantage of a some calmer winds to bring us a reflective moment of beauty.

And to say hi to everybody, of course!

From 30 feet up, Chet’s rallying for what’s already set to be a big week ahead — check out the growing Sea of Bikes and all the other late Sunday evening goings on out at the NV Energy parking lot!

