2017 KLUC Toy Drive Day 4: Chet Gets Reflective

As the frantic first weekend of 98.5 KLUC The Chet Buchanan Show Toy Drive comes to a close and the sun sets over the Las Vegas valley, Chet took advantage of a some calmer winds to bring us a reflective moment of beauty.
And to say hi to everybody, of course!
From 30 feet up, Chet’s rallying for what’s already set to be a big week ahead — check out the growing Sea of Bikes and all the other late Sunday evening goings on out at the NV Energy parking lot!
Day 4: High Winds…and the Return of Angry Tent!
Drive Day 3: Enter…the Car Clubs
Day 2: Entering Weekend 1 With a Bang!
Day 1: What’s Happened So Far…
