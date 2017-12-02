Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

2017 KLUC Toy Drive Day 3: C’mon Down!

Filed Under: KLUC, Las Vegas, The Chet Buchanan Show, Toy Drive

You might think that with no Chet Buchanan Show, Saturday could be an off day in KLUC Toy Drive 2017. Heck, no!

Chet’s still up there…and he’d still like to see you come down and donate to the cause.  He even shot this video to express exactly how much he wants everyone to join in the effort this weekend.

Check out the video above…and don’t let Chet down — c’mon down and donate!

 

toy drive page banner 970x801 2017 KLUC Toy Drive Day 3: Cmon Down!

TOY DRIVE HEADQUARTERS

Day 1: Video Highlights
Day 1: Photo Gallery

