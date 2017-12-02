2017 KLUC Toy Drive Day 2: Entering Weekend 1 With a Bang!

After a fantastic opening day to KLUC’s Chet Buchanan Show Toy Drive 2017, it might be easy to expect efforts on the second day might slow down a bit from all the Day 1 action. Not so…and the kids of southern Nevada were the beneficiaries of all that kindness as local businesses and amazing neighbors like you made sure Toy Drive Day 2 was just as fantastic as the kickoff.

And once again, some of Toy Drive’s fabulous partners came through in a big way…in fact, it’s hard to remember a more power-packed first two days than we’ve seen this year!

Among the highlights:

Toy Drive mainstay Centennial Toyota broke their personal record, donating 752 bikes to this year’s effort.

broke their personal record, donating 752 bikes to this year’s effort. Not to be outdone, bike board sponsor Farhan Naqvi of Naqvi Injury Law unveiled a whopping $15,000 check.

unveiled a whopping $15,000 check. Hash House a Go Go got in on the “big check” fun as well, kicking in a juicy $5,000 for HELP.

got in on the “big check” fun as well, kicking in a juicy $5,000 for HELP. Thistle DSI obviously has a flair for the dramatic. They swooped in unexpectedly just as the show was winding down to shock everyone with a 50 bike donation that no one saw coming!

