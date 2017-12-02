2017 KLUC Toy Drive Day 2: Entering Weekend 1 With a Bang!

After a fantastic opening day to KLUC’s Chet Buchanan Show Toy Drive 2017, it might be easy to expect efforts on the second day might slow down a bit from all the Day 1 action. Not so…and the kids of southern Nevada were the beneficiaries of all that kindness as local businesses and amazing neighbors like you made sure Toy Drive Day 2 was just as fantastic as the kickoff.
And once again, some of Toy Drive’s fabulous partners came through in a big way…in fact, it’s hard to remember a more power-packed first two days than we’ve seen this year!
Among the highlights:
- Toy Drive mainstay Centennial Toyota broke their personal record, donating 752 bikes to this year’s effort.
- Not to be outdone, bike board sponsor Farhan Naqvi of Naqvi Injury Law unveiled a whopping $15,000 check.
- Hash House a Go Go got in on the “big check” fun as well, kicking in a juicy $5,000 for HELP.
- Thistle DSI obviously has a flair for the dramatic. They swooped in unexpectedly just as the show was winding down to shock everyone with a 50 bike donation that no one saw coming!
