WATCH: Rita Ora Does 1Thing To Help The Environment

By Joe Hyer

We know that Rita Ora is an awesome musician, but what does she do each day to help the environment? Well, she’s helping to make the planet a little bit greener by doing 1Thing each and every day.

The “Your Song” singer is helping the oceans by “making a wave.”

Meanwhile, Portugal.The Man (they’re the group who gave us the hit song “Feel It Still”) have a tip for how you can do 1Thing with those non-greasey pizza boxes.

Plus, we also heard from “You’re Beautiful” singer James Blunt, country superstar Maren Morris, and rockers Fall Out Boy about how they’re making the planet a better place too.