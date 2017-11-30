Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

KLUC Toy Drive Day 1: What's Happened So Far…

Toy Drive Day 1
2017 KLUC Toy Drive

It’s the day we look forward to every year — Day 1 of the 2017 Chet Buchanan Show KLUC Toy Drive. And this year’s kickoff was just as fantastic as we’d hoped!

Just before 8 a.m., Chet Buchanan was hoisted high atop a 30-foot scaffold in the parking lot of NV Energy, 6226 West Sahara Ave. (just west of Jones Blvd.), where he’ll reside for the next 11 days and nights, 24/7. We want you — ALL of Las Vegas to come out and donate toys and cash to benefit HELP of Southern Nevada.

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman was on hand to see Chet settle on to his perch…and she wasn’t alone. In addition to our partners from the Venetian and Sands Care helping us out on the ground, Day 1 was whirlwind of activity.

The Westgate Resort and Casino contributed $5,000 on behalf of their amazing sportsbook, Sea of Bikes sponsor Tropical Smoothie got that ball rolling with 22 fantastic bikes — and Dollar Loan Center surprised everyone with another $1,000 donation out of the blue.

And those highlights were just Day 1!  Check out some of the great photos from the kickoff event…and be sure to contribute to the effort before Dec. 11!

 

