Flo Rida Releases ‘Hola’ Video featuring Maluma

By Scott T. Sterling

Flo Rida has revealed the clip for his latest single, “Hola,” featuring Maluma.

Filmed in Maluma’s hometown of Medellin, Colombia, the video opens with the Flo stuck in the back of a car during a massive traffic jam.

While the driver yells at the cars in front of him, he jumps out to follow a beautiful woman he sees walking down the street and tries to get her attention.

Soon, the clip erupts into a raging nightclub dance party, with a choreographed dance routine. But does the girl ever pay attention to Flo? Watch below to find out.