Drake Takes the Mic For Sideline Reporter Gig

By Robyn Collins
Drake is the global ambassador of the Toronto Raptors. Yesterday (Nov. 29), he joined them on the sidelines to try is hand at sports reporting.
Drizzy provided some color commentary including speculation as to the meaning of a player’s tattoo. He also conducted a postgame interview with Kyle Lowry, who had a season-high 36 points, Drizzy acknowledged the player’s basketball prowess, then moved on to more important things — like the way he wore his uniform. Drake asked Kowry about his “Front tuck, flop out at the back” look.
Though there’s clearly a lot of love and respect between Drake the Raptors, he probably won’t be quitting his day job anytime soon.
Check out some tweets of Drake’s performance as a sports reporter below.
