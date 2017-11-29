Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

N.E.R.D Recruit Future for New Song ‘1000’

By Scott T. Sterling

Pharrell Williams and N.E.R.D are have recruited Future for the band’s latest song, “1000.”

The dense, chaotic track finds Williams chanting over a raucous beat, with Future jumping on the second verse with a signature Autotuned rap.

The cut is the latest from N.E.R.D’s upcoming full-length, No One Ever Really Dies, due out on Dec. 15. It follows lead single, “Lemon,” featuring Rihanna.

