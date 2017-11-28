Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

We’re #1! We’re #1! We’re #1!

By Spence
Filed Under: greed, Las Vegas, sin city, wrath
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

WalletHub.com just did its annual list of the most sinful cities in America. They look at stats that have to do with the seven deadly sins. Like for wrath, they looked at violent crime rates. And for greed, they looked at how little people donate each year. And, yeah, we are #1 again!!! Go Vegas!

1. Las Vegas. It was also #1 last year.

2. Orlando, up two spots from 2016.

3. Miami, up three spots from last year.

4. St. Louis, down two spots.

5. North Las Vegas. Should it just be lumped in with Vegas though?

6. Henderson, Nevada. We got 3 out of the top 6! F Yeah!

7. Detroit.

8. Baton Rouge.

9. Tampa. So that’s three Florida cities in the top ten.

10. New Orleans.

If you break it down by category, Charleston, West Virginia is #1 for wrath AND gluttony…Fort Lauderdale is the most envious…Gulfport, Mississippi is the greediest…Richmond, Virginia is the most lustful…Scottsdale, Arizona tied with Vegas for most vain…and Providence, Rhode Island is #1 for sloth.

More from Spence
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 KLUC Las Vegas

Sign Up Now
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime

Listen Live