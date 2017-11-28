We’re #1! We’re #1! We’re #1!

WalletHub.com just did its annual list of the most sinful cities in America. They look at stats that have to do with the seven deadly sins. Like for wrath, they looked at violent crime rates. And for greed, they looked at how little people donate each year. And, yeah, we are #1 again!!! Go Vegas!

1. Las Vegas. It was also #1 last year.

2. Orlando, up two spots from 2016.

3. Miami, up three spots from last year.

4. St. Louis, down two spots.

5. North Las Vegas. Should it just be lumped in with Vegas though?

6. Henderson, Nevada. We got 3 out of the top 6! F Yeah!

7. Detroit.

8. Baton Rouge.

9. Tampa. So that’s three Florida cities in the top ten.

10. New Orleans.

If you break it down by category, Charleston, West Virginia is #1 for wrath AND gluttony…Fort Lauderdale is the most envious…Gulfport, Mississippi is the greediest…Richmond, Virginia is the most lustful…Scottsdale, Arizona tied with Vegas for most vain…and Providence, Rhode Island is #1 for sloth.