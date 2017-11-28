Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Spence’s Challenge: Tuesday, Nov. 28th

Filed Under: 98.5, Cash, Chet Buchanan, jackpot, Kayla, KLUC, Las Vegas, pop culture, Spence, Spences Challenge, terribler herbst, The Chet Buchanan Show, trivia, win money
Spence/98.5 KLUC

Every day around 7:25a, we play a little game called Spence’s Challenge. It’s 5 pop culture trivia questions based strictly on headlines from the day before. Chet puts the questions together and you try to get as many out of 5 as possible.

If you can tie Spence with same amount of right answers, you’ll get whatever is in the Terrible Herbst Jackpot. If you can beat him, you’ll get that PLUS a $1000 bonus.

Here are Tuesday’s questions for you to reference:

  1. Whom did Miles Teller say it was “horrible” to work with?              A: NICOLE KIDMAN
  2. After only 19 games, which NBA team shockingly fired its coach?                 A: MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES
  3. What is Dictionary.com’s Word of the Year?                 A: COMPLICIT
  4. What animal only received a minor scrape after getting hit by a car and traveling 50 miles stuck in the grill?             A: BOBCAT
  5. What movie just became Rotten Tomatoes’ best reviewed movie ever?                 A: LADY BIRD
More from The Chet Buchanan Show
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 KLUC Las Vegas

Sign Up Now
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime

Listen Live