Spence’s Challenge: Tuesday, Nov. 28th

Every day around 7:25a, we play a little game called Spence’s Challenge. It’s 5 pop culture trivia questions based strictly on headlines from the day before. Chet puts the questions together and you try to get as many out of 5 as possible.
If you can tie Spence with same amount of right answers, you’ll get whatever is in the Terrible Herbst Jackpot. If you can beat him, you’ll get that PLUS a $1000 bonus.
Here are Tuesday’s questions for you to reference:
- Whom did Miles Teller say it was “horrible” to work with? A: NICOLE KIDMAN
- After only 19 games, which NBA team shockingly fired its coach? A: MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES
- What is Dictionary.com’s Word of the Year? A: COMPLICIT
- What animal only received a minor scrape after getting hit by a car and traveling 50 miles stuck in the grill? A: BOBCAT
- What movie just became Rotten Tomatoes’ best reviewed movie ever? A: LADY BIRD