Khalid Announces Tour Dates for 2018

By Scott T. Sterling
Still glowing from a handful of GRAMMY nominations, Khalid has revealed headlining tour dates for the new year.
Khalid is set to embark on The Roxy Tour, inspired by the singer’s recently adopted Pitbull mix, Roxy, who he rescued from a Los Angeles-based animal shelter. Khalid is passionate about using his platform to support animal rights and finding safe, humane environments for animals to live. A $1 donation from every ticket sold on The Roxy Tour will be given to local animal shelters in each tour stop.
The tour opens at New York’s Radio City Music Hall on Jan. 27, although it doesn’t resume until May 1 in Portland, OR. The tour wraps up June 7 in Raleigh, NC.
See Khalid’s itinerary for “The Roxy Tour” below.
o1/27 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
05/01 – Portland, OR @ Theatre of the Clouds at Moda Center
05/02 – Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
05/03 – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theatre
05/05 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
05/07 – Davis, CA @ UC Davis ARC Pavilion
05/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
05/11 – Phoenix, AZ @ Rawhide Event Center
05/13 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Maverik Center
05/14 – Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
05/16 – Dallas, TX @ Allen Event Center
05/17 – Austin, TX @ H-E-B Center at Cedar Park
05/18 – Houston, TX @ Smart Financial Centre
05/22 – Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Center
05/23 – Charlotte, NC @ Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
05/25 – Philadelphia, PA @ Festival Pier at Penn’s Landing
05/26 – Wallingford, CT @ Toyota Oakdale Theatre
05/30 – Toronto, ON @ RBC Echo Beach
06/01 – Detroit, MI @ Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
06/04 – Baltimore, MD @ Pier Six Pavilion
06/07 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheatre
