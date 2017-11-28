Ed Sheeran, Nick Jonas, More Play Songs From Bed for a Good Cause

By Hayden Wright

Each year, children with cancer spend their holidays in bed: To show solidarity and raise funds, the Bedstock online music festival has recruited numerous A-list stars to perform songs from their own beds.

Related: Ed Sheeran Discusses Bike Accident, Plants Seeds for Next Record

Ed Sheeran, Nick Jonas, Ringo Starr and many more have joined forces with the Children’s Cancer Association to perform sets today and viewers are urged to donate.

Bedstock is organized by the CCA’s MyMusicRx program, which harnesses the power of music to bring cheer and positivity to sick children. Bedstock 2017 promises to be “Bigger and Bedder” than the first three years of the festival.

Watch Sheeran’s performance of “Shape of You” below.