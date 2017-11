For 18 years, a scaffold has been erected and a man has lived atop that structure for 12 days in order to collect toys for less fortunate children in Southern Nevada. The 98.5 KLUC Chet Buchanan Show Toy Drive begins Thursday, November 30th in the NV Energy parking lot on W. Sahara just west of Jones.

You can imagine that over those 18 years, there have been plenty of wonderful memories.