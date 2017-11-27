Toy Drive Memories: Terrible Herbst Presents a Big Check

Some of Las Vegas’ best businesses are also among the biggest contributors to 98.5 KLUC’s The Chet Buchanan Show Toy Drive…and Terrible Herbst has been one of our best drive partners for years. During the 2016 drive, their contribution even floored Chet! Take a look at video of that moment above.

The 19th Annual Toy Drive starts Nov. 30. Get all your information on how you can help right now.

Wanna be the first to know about KLUC events, contests, and ticket giveaways? Sign-up for our weekly newsletter!