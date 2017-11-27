Toy Drive Memories: Criss Angel Donates Big

After years as one of the greatest annual charity drives in Las Vegas, many of the city’s top headlining performers are regular drop-in guests at 98.5 KLUC’s The Chet Buchanan Show Toy Drive. In 2013, magician Criss Angel came by (with a huge check, no less) to help support the effort. You can watch it happen above.

The 19th Annual Toy Drive starts Nov. 30. Get all your information on how you can help right now.

Toy Drive Memories

