The Good Feeling Story of the Day, 11/27/17

By Chet Buchanan
There’s a mystery Santa Clause in Cherry Hills New Jersey, who’s been spreading Christmas cheer in an awesome way! A man who wish’s to be known as “Charlie K.” woike up on Black Friday feeling “generous” and decided to go shopping at the local Toys “R” Us. While he was there, he didn’t just buy gifts for his family but instead paid off the layaway orders for over 62 people totaling at $10,000! It’s Today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day! 

Hear Chet’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day” weekdays at 7:20am

