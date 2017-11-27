Spence’s Challenge: Monday, Nov. 27th

Are you looking for some extra cash this holiday season? Why not play Spence in Spence’s Challenge? It’s a five question pop-culture trivia game where you can win the $223 in the Terrible Herbst Spence’s Challenge Jackpot if you just Tie Spence, but don’t forget about the $1000 bonus if you can beat Spence! Patrice, Play, Win!
So study up and we’ll see you Monday morning. Here are Wednesday’s questions for you to reference:
- Which former “Glee” star was arrested Saturday night on a domestic battery charge? A: NAYA RIVERA
- Social media fan backlash apparently cause what college to reconsider their head football coach hire? A: TENNESSEE
- Who said they almost beat up Harvey Weinstein at the 1998 Oscars? A: JAMES CAMERON
- Who is the longest-living president in US history? A: GEORGE HW BUSH
- The new miss universe is from which nation? A: SOUTH AFRICA