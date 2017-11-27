Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Spence’s Challenge: Monday, Nov. 27th

By Chet Buchanan
Are you looking for some extra cash this holiday season? Why not play Spence in Spence’s Challenge? It’s a five question pop-culture trivia game where you can win the $223 in the Terrible Herbst Spence’s Challenge Jackpot if you just Tie Spence, but don’t forget about the $1000 bonus if you can beat Spence! Patrice, Play, Win!

So study up and we’ll see you Monday morning. Here are Wednesday’s questions for you to reference:

  1. Which former “Glee” star was arrested Saturday night on a domestic battery charge?        A: NAYA RIVERA
  2. Social media fan backlash apparently cause what college to reconsider their head football coach hire?          A: TENNESSEE
  3. Who said they almost beat up Harvey Weinstein at the 1998 Oscars?         A: JAMES CAMERON
  4. Who is the longest-living president in US history?           A: GEORGE HW BUSH
  5. The new miss universe is from which nation?         A: SOUTH AFRICA
