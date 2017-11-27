Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Now That’s What I Call Merry Christmas!

Filed Under: 98.5 KLUC, Contests, features, Las Vegas, Now That's What I Call Merry Christmas!

“NOW THAT’S WHAT I CALL MERRY CHRISTMAS” in stores now!

Get into the holiday spirit with 20 Christmas classics performed by artists past and present stars, including Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande and Pentatonix.

The perfect addition to your seasonal music collection. Check out http://www.facebook.com/nowthatsmusic and http://www.nowthatsmusic.com for more info or follow them on Twitter, Instagram, Vine, Pinterest and Snapchat @nowthatsmusic for music news, contests, prizes and more.

Enter HERE for your chance to win a copy!

Promotional consideration provided by Universal Music.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 KLUC Las Vegas

Sign Up Now
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime

Listen Live