Chets Randoms for 11/27/17

Here are some random facts for you…

George H.W. Bush is now the longest living president ever, at 93 years and 168 days old and counting. He just passed Gerald Ford, who died when he was 93 years and 165 days old.

The most common name for cities in the United States is Fairview . . . there are 273 with that name. Midway is second, at 257.

The phrase “red tape” comes from the early 1500s, when the Holy Roman Empire would use red tape to seal the most important political documents and decisions.

Weezer’s first gig ever was in 1992 when they opened for . . . Keanu Reeves’ band Dogstar.

The whitest state in the U.S. is . . . Maine. 95% of the population is white. Vermont is next, at 94.9%. Hawaii is the least white, at 25.4%.