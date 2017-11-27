Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Chets Randoms for 11/27/17

By Chet Buchanan
Filed Under: 98.5, 98.5 KLUC, Chet, Chet's Good Feeling Story of the Day, Feel Good, Good Feeling, The Chet Buchanan Show, The Good Feeling Story of the Day
Photo by David J. Phillip - Pool/Getty Images

Here are some random facts for you…

George H.W. Bush is now the longest living president ever, at 93 years and 168 days old and counting.  He just passed Gerald Ford, who died when he was 93 years and 165 days old.

The most common name for cities in the United States is Fairview . . . there are 273 with that name.  Midway is second, at 257.

The phrase “red tape” comes from the early 1500s, when the Holy Roman Empire would use red tape to seal the most important political documents and decisions.

Weezer’s first gig ever was in 1992 when they opened for . . . Keanu Reeves’ band Dogstar.

The whitest state in the U.S. is . . . Maine.  95% of the population is white.  Vermont is next, at 94.9%.  Hawaii is the least white, at 25.4%.

More from Chet Buchanan
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 KLUC Las Vegas

Sign Up Now
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime

Listen Live