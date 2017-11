I’m not a Black Friday guy. However, I have come up with a mathematical equation for you to use to figure out if that Black Friday purchase is truly worth the time. Additionally, a list of things not to talk about if you would like a peaceful Thanksgiving with the fam. Who in the month of November is the biggest a-hole. We’ll call the segment, “Don’t Be a Dick.” And, two original Thanksgiving songs, “Dark Meat” and “Our First Thanksgiving.

Episode 1: The Social Injustice League