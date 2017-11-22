Spence’s Challenge: Wednesday, Nov. 22nd

The Holidays are right around the corner. Could you use a little extra cash to spend on your family?? All you need to do is read the stuff in your timeline and call us Monday at 7:25a. Spence’s Challenge is a pop culture trivia game with 5 questions ripped from the headlines. AND there is cash on the line. Tie Spence to get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $198). Beat him to take home an additional $1000.
So study up and we’ll see you Monday morning. Here are Wednesday’s questions for you to reference:
- Dutchess Kate wore a beautiful diamond and pearl necklace to Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip’s 70th Anniversary celebration. Who did she borrow it from? A: QUEEN ELIZABETH
- The McDonald’s Store Number One Museum is going to be torn down next month. What state is it in? A: ILLINOIS
- What company concealed a cyberattack that exposed 57 Million people’s data? A: UBER
- The Golden State Warriors’ Klay Thompson was on the local news in NYC talking about what? A: SCAFFOLDING
- Gisele Bundchen used to be the World’s Highest Paid Model. Not anymore! Who is? A: KENDALL JENNER