Spence’s Challenge: Wednesday, Nov. 22nd

The Holidays are right around the corner. Could you use a little extra cash to spend on your family?? All you need to do is read the stuff in your timeline and call us Monday at 7:25a. Spence’s Challenge is a pop culture trivia game with 5 questions ripped from the headlines. AND there is cash on the line. Tie Spence to get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $198). Beat him to take home an additional $1000.

So study up and we’ll see you Monday morning. Here are Wednesday’s questions for you to reference: