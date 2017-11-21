Spence’s Challenge: Tuesday, Nov. 21st

Everyday at 7:25a, we play a pop culture trivia game that could win you CASH. If you tie Spence in correct answers, you win the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $173). If you can beat him, you win that AND a $1000 bonus.
Your next chance is Wednesday morning. Study up!! Here are Tuesday’s questions for you to reference:
- What grocery chain had to recall packaged salads after plastic and glass were found in some of them? A: TRADER JOE’S
- Who did the Department of Justice sue to keep them from buying Time Warner? A: AT&T
- Who made news by putting a picture of themselves in lingerie with photoshopped wings on Instagram? A: ASHLEY GRAHAM
- What NFL team cut their kicker on Monday after he missed a game-tying kick Sunday? A: CHICAGO BEARS
- Which fast food chain held their 5th annual Friendsgiving dinner for an exclusive group of influencers at their headquarters in Irvine, California? A: TACO BELL