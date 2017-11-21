Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Spence’s Challenge: Tuesday, Nov. 21st

Spence/98.5 KLUC

Everyday at 7:25a, we play a pop culture trivia game that could win you CASH. If you tie Spence in correct answers, you win the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $173). If you can beat him, you win that AND a $1000 bonus.

Your next chance is Wednesday morning. Study up!! Here are Tuesday’s questions for you to reference:

  1. What grocery chain had to recall packaged salads after plastic and glass were found in some of them?               A: TRADER JOE’S
  2. Who did the Department of Justice sue to keep them from buying Time Warner?              A: AT&T
  3. Who made news by putting a picture of themselves in lingerie with photoshopped wings on Instagram?                A: ASHLEY GRAHAM
  4. What NFL team cut their kicker on Monday after he missed a game-tying kick Sunday?               A: CHICAGO BEARS
  5. Which fast food chain held their 5th annual Friendsgiving dinner for an exclusive group of influencers at their headquarters in Irvine, California?                 A: TACO BELL
