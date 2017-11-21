Chets Randoms for 11/21/17

Here are some random facts for you…

The employees at the Disney parks aren’t allowed to point with one finger, because it could be seen as a negative gesture by people from some countries and cultures. So they’ll always point with two fingers.

Elephants only need about two hours of sleep a day, which is the least of any mammal.

A kicker won the NFL MVP award in 1982. Mark Moseley won it as a member of the Washington Redskins, and he made 20 out of 21 field goals that year. That’s . . . okay. It must’ve been a REALLY mediocre season.

Pinball machines were illegal in Oakland, California from the 1930s through 2014.

For the state of Texas to have the population density of New York City, every single person in the world would have to live there.