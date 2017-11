Legendary Actor Harrison Ford, who’s also known as “Han Solo” from Star Wars, played the hero role once more this past Sunday… After he witnessed the car in front of him lose control and crash off the road! So what did he do? Immediate jumped out f the car and sprang into action, and helped take her to safety! It’s Today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day!

