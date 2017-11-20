Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Spence’s Challenge: Monday, Nov. 20th

Spence/98.5 KLUC

Could you use over $1,100 this holiday season? All you have to do is beat the man on Tuesday morning and you could win the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $148) PLUS the $1000 bonus. Put all that random knowledge to good use and challenge Spence every morning at 7:25a.

Here are Monday’s Questions for you to reference:

  1. Where did the Raiders and Patriots play yesterday?             A: MEXICO CITY
  2. What car maker is recalling 900,000 of their minivans?                 A: HONDA
  3. Today is Queen Elizabeth’s 70th wedding anniversary. What’s her husband’s name?              A: PRINCE PHILIP
  4. Which NFL team is reportedly really serious about recruiting Peyton Manning for a front office job?                A: CLEVELAND BROWNS
  5. In an effort to minimize the spread of disease, scientists created a three-eyed, wingless…. what?                A: MOSQUITO
