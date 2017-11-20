Netflix & No Chill?

P1 Sandra emailed The Chet Buchanan Show in need of some advice… Sandra has gone on three dates with this new hot guy she really likes. He’s super sweet, romantic, and they’ve even been “sexting” a lot lately!

Last Friday was the 4th date they’ve been on, and Sandra decided they would “Netflix & Chill” at her house, which is code for “Doing the Dirty.” It would finally be her chance to get it on! So what happened…? Nothing.

Nothing happened! They watched a whole movie and he didn’t kiss her or even wrap his arm around her shoulder! What’s wrong with this guy? Does he not like her? Is he scared? Then why does he “sext” her?

Sandra now wants to end their relationship after that date, What do you think she should do? Find out what advice Chet, Spence and Kayla gave Sandra in the 15 minute recap of the show!