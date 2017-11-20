Chets Randoms for 11/20/17

Here are some random facts for you…

The word for one piece of ravioli is “raviolo.”

Not that the original version of“The Exorcist” needs to be any scarier . . . but it turns out one of the actors from it was a SERIAL KILLER. The guy who plays a surgeon’s assistant was convicted later of killing six men.

More Americans died in the Civil War than any other war we’ve fought in . . . about 625,000 men, or around 2% of the population at the time. Of course, it makes sense that more Americans died in the Civil War . . . we were killing each other.

You could fit every single planet between the Earth and the moon and still have about 5,000 miles to spare.

About 25% of the hazelnuts in the world are used to make Nutella.