The Good Feeling Story of the Day, 11/17/17

The hiking world has it’s own triple double, it’s called the “triple crown” and it’s made up of three different trails all across the nation! The Continental Divide Trail, the Appalachian Trail and the Pacific Crest Trail, which is over 8,000 miles and climbing more than 1,000,000 feet in elevation. Only 350 people have reported their triple crown to the American Long Distance Hiking Association and on September 18th, another climber finally finished the triple crown… A 9-year-old!

That’s right! Christian Thomas is a 9-year-old boy from Colorado who finished the triple crown with his step dad over the course of 5 years. That makes Christian the youngest climber ever to finish the journey! It’s Today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day!

Hear Chet’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day” weekdays at 7:20am