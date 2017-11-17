Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Spence’s Challenge: Friday, Nov. 17th

By Spence
Spence won his 452nd game this morning in Spence’s Challenge, it’s a five question pop-culture trivia game. Think you have what it takes to beat Spence? If you can just tie him you’ll win the $123 in the Terrible Herbst Spence’s Challenge Jackpot, but don’t forget about the $1,000 bonus if you can beat him! Practice, Play, Win!

Here are Thursday’s questions for you to reference:

  1. The Astros Jose to live was announces the American League MVP. Who is the National League MVP?       A: GIANCARLO STANTON
  2. What fast food chain is offering free food for a year if you find a stolen catering van or the person who stole it?         A: CHICK-FIL-A
  3. Eight 2100 gallon oil leak shut down the Keystone pipeline in what state?       A: SOUTH DAKOTA
  4. What Oscar-winning actor, director and singer is making headlines by saying, “there is no excuse for sexual assault?”      A: BARBRA STREISAND
  5. According to the headline, which Kardashian was carrying the worlds most expensive purse at the airport?        A: KHLOE
