Chets Randoms for 11/17/17

By Chet Buchanan
Here are some random facts for you…

“Gone With the Wind” hit theaters on December 15th, 1939 . . . exactly four months after “The Wizard of Oz”, which premiered on August 15th, 1939.

The Jerry Seinfeld character dated 66 different women over the course of “Seinfeld” and, obviously, all of those relationships failed for different, and usually ridiculous, reasons.

Forty-six of the 50 states have at least one town or city named Riverside. Springfield is second-most common . . . there’s at least one in 34 states.

Barry Manilow wrote the jingle for State Farm Insurance . . . “Like a good neighbor, State Farm is there.” He also wrote the jingle for Band-Aid . . . “I am stuck on Band-Aid brand ’cause Band-Aid’s stuck on me.”

The medical term for a unibrow is synophrys. (sin-OFF-riss)

