It is the inaugural episode of the Church of Spencetology Podcast. The plan, at least in its infancy, is to do three segments. This go around: Talking politics at the Justice League, why I will never contribute to the boss’ gift and why pen welfare must come to an end. I’ll also add in some parody commercials and songs…this go around hear about “Tramp Stamps” and a new Thanksgiving-themed album titled, “Turkey Party U.S.A.”