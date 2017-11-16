Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Spence’s Challenge: Thursday, Nov. 16th

Spence/98.5 KLUC

…. AND down goes Spence!!!! Well actually, he only got tied so we gave away the Terrible Herbst Jackpot; $248 goes to Courtney Domingos from Henderson. So the jackpot resets to $98. Play Spence’s Challenge Friday morning at 7:25a. If you tie, you get that…. but if you beat him, you get a $1000 bonus.

It’s easy pop culture trivia questions ripped from the headlines. Just scroll through your timeline and you have a chance at the Terrible Herbst Jackpot. We’ll see you Friday morning P1.

Here are Thursday’s questions for you to reference:

  1. The Pope is auctioning off a $200,000 car, with his signature on the hood, that was a gift from which car maker?               A: LAMBORGHINI
  2. What state is getting headlines for banning a boy from State Dance Competition?              A: MINNESOTA
  3. What notorious criminal is in grave condition is a Bakersfield hospital?                 A: CHARLES MANSON
  4. A painting sold for a record $450.3 Million at auction last night. Who is the artist?                  A: LEONARDO DA VINCI
  5. What is Serena Williams supposedly doing in New Orleans this week?                 A: GETTING MARRIED
