Spence’s Challenge: Thursday, Nov. 16th

…. AND down goes Spence!!!! Well actually, he only got tied so we gave away the Terrible Herbst Jackpot; $248 goes to Courtney Domingos from Henderson. So the jackpot resets to $98. Play Spence’s Challenge Friday morning at 7:25a. If you tie, you get that…. but if you beat him, you get a $1000 bonus.

It’s easy pop culture trivia questions ripped from the headlines. Just scroll through your timeline and you have a chance at the Terrible Herbst Jackpot. We’ll see you Friday morning P1.

Here are Thursday’s questions for you to reference: