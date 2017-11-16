Spence’s Challenge: Thursday, Nov. 16th

…. AND down goes Spence!!!! Well actually, he only got tied so we gave away the Terrible Herbst Jackpot; $248 goes to Courtney Domingos from Henderson. So the jackpot resets to $98. Play Spence’s Challenge Friday morning at 7:25a. If you tie, you get that…. but if you beat him, you get a $1000 bonus.
It’s easy pop culture trivia questions ripped from the headlines. Just scroll through your timeline and you have a chance at the Terrible Herbst Jackpot. We’ll see you Friday morning P1.
Here are Thursday’s questions for you to reference:
- The Pope is auctioning off a $200,000 car, with his signature on the hood, that was a gift from which car maker? A: LAMBORGHINI
- What state is getting headlines for banning a boy from State Dance Competition? A: MINNESOTA
- What notorious criminal is in grave condition is a Bakersfield hospital? A: CHARLES MANSON
- A painting sold for a record $450.3 Million at auction last night. Who is the artist? A: LEONARDO DA VINCI
- What is Serena Williams supposedly doing in New Orleans this week? A: GETTING MARRIED