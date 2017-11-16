Mariah Carey Shines for the Holidays in ‘The Star’ Video

By Scott T. Sterling

Mariah Carey has shared a new music video for “The Star,” the title track to the upcoming animated Christmas movie.

After releasing the audio last month, the video finds Carey front and center, singing the emotional ballad in a glittering gown alongside clips from the film.

The Star opens in theaters this Friday, Nov. 17. The Star (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) is already available and features holiday songs from the likes of Fifth Harmony, Pentatonix and Kelsea Ballerini.

Check out the new clip below.