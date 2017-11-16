Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Machine Gun Kelly, Bebe Rexha and X Ambassadors Unite on ‘Home’

Photo: Mike Coppola / Getty Images

By Scott T. Sterling

Bebe Rexha, X Ambassadors and Machine Gun Kelly have collaborated on a new song, “Home.” The track is taken from the soundtrack to the upcoming Netflix movie starring Will Smith, Bright.

The anthemic track showcases all three artists, culminating in a massive chorus. An official music video is expected to debut on Thanksgiving Day (Nov. 23).

Bright: The Album is due for release on Dec. 13. The movie premieres on Dec. 22.

Check out the collaborative track below.

 

