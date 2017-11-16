Chets Randoms for 11/16/17

Only one state had a lower population in the 2010 Census than the 2000 Census: Michigan. Its population went down 0.6%.

There are four NFL teams that have won every Super Bowl they’ve played in. The Baltimore Ravens are 2-and-0 . . . and the New York Jets, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and New Orleans Saints are 1-and-0.

Mussolini didn’t actually make Italy’s trains run on time like the legends said. Most of the work on improving their rail system was done before he came to power in 1922.

The version of “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory” with Gene Wilder was kind of a bomb . . . it cost $3 million to make and only made $4 million at the box office in 1971.

Banana slugs have the same junk size as humans. Banana slugs are about six to eight inches long . . . and believe it or not, when one gets engorged, his JUNK is also six to eight inches long.