Would You Fulfill Your Dad’s Illegal Dying Wish?

By Chet Buchanan
Photo by Matthew Simmons/Getty Images

Imagine if your father was getting a little older and that the doctors told you that he’s not going to live much longer… Your dad has done everything for you in life and you owe him the world but what if you dads final wish was for you to give him “cocaine” and to “take him to a brothel!’ Would you do it?

Chet received an email today from an anonymous P1 who claims his dad asked him this question! Spence said that he’d help his dad but Kayla said that there’s no way she would do this! What would you do?

Listen in the 15 minute show recap!

