Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

The UNLV Rebel Girls Need Your Help!

By Chet Buchanan
Filed Under: #1 Hit Music Station, 98.5, 98.5 KLUC, Chet, Chet Buchanan, Davey, Davey the Showkilla, Kayla, Las Vegas, Lasso, Spence, The Chet Buchanan Show
Ethan Miller

The UNLV Rebel Girls stopped by the Chet Buchanan Show today ask Chet, Spence and Kayla for some help! The Rebels Girls are competing with several other school across the nation in the Red Bull Bracket Reel Bracket Challenge! Here’s how it works… Red Bull hosts an online tournament where dance teams across the country can sign up and compete with votes to beat out other teams. The team with the most votes wins!

The Rebel Girls have made it all the way to the championship round of the tournament and now they need your help! Go Vote for the Rebel Girls at http://redbullbracketreel.com ! Voting ends Tomorrow at 10PM! 

More from Chet Buchanan
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 KLUC Las Vegas

Sign Up Now
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime

Listen Live