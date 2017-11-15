Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Spence’s Challenge: Wednesday Nov. 15th

By Chet Buchanan
Think you could take on Spence in Spence’s Challenge? It’s a five question pop-culture trivia game where you can win up to $248 in the Terrible Herbst Spence’s Challenge Jackpot for a tie! Don’t forget about the $1000 bonus if you can beat Spence… Patrice, Play, Win!

Here are Thursday’s Questions for a study tool:

  1. After 125 years, General Electric is going to stop making what product?       A: LIGHT BULBS
  2. The Talk has announced their new co-host. Who is it?        A: EVE
  3. Who made a surprise appearance during Jimmy Fallon’s emotional return to the Tonight Show Monday?         A: TAYLOR SWIFT
  4. Injured Carolina Panthers’ tight end Greg Olson is supposed to be doing color commentary for Fox this Sunday… aggravating which team?        A: MINNESOTA VIKINGS
  5. What well-known Hollywood actor thinks Harvey Weinstein and Kevin Spacey could possibly get a second chance?         A: BRYAN CHRANSTON
