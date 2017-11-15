Spence’s Challenge: Wednesday Nov. 15th

Think you could take on Spence in Spence’s Challenge? It’s a five question pop-culture trivia game where you can win up to $248 in the Terrible Herbst Spence’s Challenge Jackpot for a tie! Don’t forget about the $1000 bonus if you can beat Spence… Patrice, Play, Win!
Here are Thursday’s Questions for a study tool:
- After 125 years, General Electric is going to stop making what product? A: LIGHT BULBS
- The Talk has announced their new co-host. Who is it? A: EVE
- Who made a surprise appearance during Jimmy Fallon’s emotional return to the Tonight Show Monday? A: TAYLOR SWIFT
- Injured Carolina Panthers’ tight end Greg Olson is supposed to be doing color commentary for Fox this Sunday… aggravating which team? A: MINNESOTA VIKINGS
- What well-known Hollywood actor thinks Harvey Weinstein and Kevin Spacey could possibly get a second chance? A: BRYAN CHRANSTON