P!nk Hits the Road with James Corden on ‘Carpool Karaoke’

By Hayden Wright

P!nk’s new album Beautiful Trauma has delighted fans and returned her to the pop charts, and to celebrate the “What About Us” singer rode shotgun with James Corden last night.

On the latest “Carpool Karaoke,” P!nk mined her catalog for hits, ranging from “Get the Party Started” to “Raise Your Glass.” She also spilled the beans on her early days on the pop music scene with *NSYNC; she once went on an awkward date with Joey Fatone.

“We were in the friend zone,” P!nk recalls. Joey asked her dad for permission to go on the date and…

“And your dad said ‘It’s Timberlake or bust?'” Corden asked.

The duo then stopped by an outdoor fitness device to try singing upside down.

Watch the full segment here: