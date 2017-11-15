Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Chets Randoms for 11/15/17

By Chet Buchanan
Filed Under: 98.5, 98.5 KLUC, Chet, Chet Buchanan and the Morning Zoo, Chet's Randoms, Random Facts
Photo credit should read YOSHIKAZU TSUNO/AFP/Getty Images

Here are some random facts for you…

The United States and Canada are almost the exact same size.  The U.S. is only about 1.5% smaller.  The U.S. is also only about 3.5% smaller than all of Europe.

Stan Lee originally planned on the Incredible Hulk being gray . . . but because of issues with ink colors, he changed him to green.

Vanna White hasn’t actually flipped a letter in two decades.  “Wheel of Fortune” changed their set in 1997 so the letters were computerized, not manual . . . and ever since then, she’s just touched the letters.

The original“Super Mario Brothers” is only 40 kilobytes.  To put that in perspective, that’s approximately 50 times smaller than one photo on your phone.

John Quincy Adams is the only U.S. president who ever served in Congress after he was out of office.  He spent 17 years in the House of Representatives after he lost to Andrew Jackson . . . and he died while he was still in office.

More from Chet Buchanan
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 KLUC Las Vegas

Sign Up Now
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime

Listen Live